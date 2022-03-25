Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.84

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 31222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,453,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,910,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
