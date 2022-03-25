Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Rises By 845.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 845.2% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

RRSSF stock traded down 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,861. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.27 and a 1 year high of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.07 and its 200-day moving average is 0.88.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

