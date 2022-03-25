Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,304. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

