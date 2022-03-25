Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 80.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

