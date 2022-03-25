PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $35.10. 40,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

