Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 278,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 137,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 739,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

