Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

