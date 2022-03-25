Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 1,098,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,500,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.