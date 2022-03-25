Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,050. Femasys has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEMY. HC Wainwright began coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.