Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,050. Femasys has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Get Femasys alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FEMY. HC Wainwright began coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.