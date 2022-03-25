Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.
NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 311,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.
RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.
About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
