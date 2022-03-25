Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 311,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 174,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

