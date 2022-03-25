Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 448 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,935. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

