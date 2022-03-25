Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,064,648. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.