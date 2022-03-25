Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,482. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). Research analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

