M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $$2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

