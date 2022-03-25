Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $86.93. 1,974,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

