Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.50. 39,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,301. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

