Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target Increased to GBX 693 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $$7.45 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. Playtech has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

