Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.38. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 345,017 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
