Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.38. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 345,017 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 322,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 312,563 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.