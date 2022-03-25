Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Senstar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Senstar Technologies by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,067. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.