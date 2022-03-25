Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.92

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.92 and traded as low as C$44.19. Logistec shares last traded at C$44.90, with a volume of 2,501 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$581.43 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.56.
Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)
