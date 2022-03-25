National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.37

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $68.34, with a volume of 15879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 127,665 shares of company stock worth $7,901,187 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

