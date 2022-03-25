J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.58.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,866. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.