Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 58,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,657. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

