Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 820.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.92. 10,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,776. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.40 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

