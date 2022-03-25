RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,536.67 ($59.72).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of LON RHIM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,498 ($32.89). The company had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,759. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,071.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,241.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

