Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. 77,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

