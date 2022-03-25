Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,191 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 1,650,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.