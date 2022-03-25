Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE YOU traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 101,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 259,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Clear Secure by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 657.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

