Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 627,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

