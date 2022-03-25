Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.
NYSE FSM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 627,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.