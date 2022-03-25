THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $314.13 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $314.13 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $9.77 or 0.00021955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.31 or 0.06989487 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.37 or 0.99637591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

