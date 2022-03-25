Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. 31,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,092. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Get Tongdao Liepin Group alerts:

About Tongdao Liepin Group (Get Rating)

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.