True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 653.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 738.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TUERF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
