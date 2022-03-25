Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 214 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $106.68. 22,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

