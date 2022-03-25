Graviton Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.31 or 0.06989487 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.37 or 0.99637591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042498 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

