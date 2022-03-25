Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel Sells 9,900 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Daniel Siegel sold 100 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,387.00.

LCUT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.88. 3,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $283.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.28. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $255.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 199.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

