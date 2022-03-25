Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archaea Energy.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:LFG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,511. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,151,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,200,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

