Comparing OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 2.70% 0.72% 0.68% ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34%

This table compares OptimizeRx and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $61.29 million 11.29 $380,000.00 $0.09 430.05 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.24 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.04

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.94%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats ALJ Regional on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

