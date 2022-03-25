Ycash Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $27,558.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00447288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00098942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00101429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005163 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,449,612 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

