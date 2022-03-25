Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. Domo has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $339,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.