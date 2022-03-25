Allred Capital Management LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. 464,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,140,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

