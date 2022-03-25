Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trane Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,701. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.