Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.23. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 479,885 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

