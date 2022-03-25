Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.64

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.