Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.42

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.42 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 700,320 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £28.63 million and a P/E ratio of -31.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.
