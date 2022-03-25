Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.42

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.42 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 700,320 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £28.63 million and a P/E ratio of -31.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

