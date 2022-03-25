Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Expands By 1,117.2%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, an increase of 1,117.2% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AIHS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,241. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Senmiao Technology worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

