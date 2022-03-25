City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.49

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.49 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 21,440 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.40.
City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)
