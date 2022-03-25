City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.49

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.49 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 21,440 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.40.

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

