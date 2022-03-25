Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHTRF shares. Knight Equity reduced their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report on Friday.

Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.19 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

