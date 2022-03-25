GoodRx (GDRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

3/2/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $49.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

3/1/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 7,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,951. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -247.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.31. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $413,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock worth $1,659,915. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoodRx by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,047,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

