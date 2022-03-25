Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,004.16. The company had a trading volume of 982,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $890.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 204.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

