Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

RTX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

